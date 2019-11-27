What to Know Those hoping to get a head start in to holiday travel are in for a rough morning after two tractor trailers went across a guardrail in NJ

The early morning incident has snarled traffic in the Boonton, Morris County, area

I-287 sees lane closures in both directions due to the incident and a related reported fuel leak

Those hoping to get a head start in to their holiday travel are in for a rough morning after two tractor trailers went across a guardrail on a heavily used highway in northern New Jersey Wednesday morning.

The early morning incident has snarled traffic in the Boonton, Morris County, area -- after I-287 lane closures in both directions due to the incident and a related reported fuel leak.

I-287 northbound remains closed at exit 43 as of 9 a.m. Northbound delays start around exit 39 and in the soutbound direction delays start around exit 47 as the left lane remains closed.

The lane closures are causing delays for those traveling in what is considered a busy travel day as the masses are trying to get to get home for the holidays.

There is no word on if any one was injured during the incident.