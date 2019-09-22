Overturned Tractor Trailer Disrupts Traffic on NJ Highway - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Overturned Tractor Trailer Disrupts Traffic on NJ Highway

Westbound express lanes on Interstate 78 at Exit 51 were closed, the state Department of Transportation said

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Overturned Tractor Trailer Disrupts Traffic on NJ Highway: Officials

    An overturned tractor trailer disrupted traffic on I-78 in New Jersey Sunday afternoon, the state's Department of Transportation said.

    (Published 26 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • An overturned tractor trailer caused delays for New Jersey drivers Sunday afternoon

    • Westbound express lanes on Interstate 78 were closed at Exit 51 around 3 p.m., the Department of Transporation said

    • The cause of the crash was not immediately known. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured

    An overturned tractor trailer caused delays for New Jersey drivers on Sunday afternoon. 

    Westbound express lanes on Interstate 78 were closed at Exit 51 in Union Township around 3 p.m., according to the state's Department of Transportation. 

    Twitter video shared with News 4 showed the overturned trailer and a passenger car on fire a short distance away. 

    The transportation agency encouraged drivers to plan alternate travel routes. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    LightRocket via Getty Images

    The cause of the crash were not immediately known. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us