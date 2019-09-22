Overturned Tractor Trailer Disrupts Traffic on NJ Highway

An overturned tractor trailer disrupted traffic on I-78 in New Jersey Sunday afternoon, the state's Department of Transportation said.

An overturned tractor trailer caused delays for New Jersey drivers on Sunday afternoon.

Westbound express lanes on Interstate 78 were closed at Exit 51 in Union Township around 3 p.m., according to the state's Department of Transportation.

Twitter video shared with News 4 showed the overturned trailer and a passenger car on fire a short distance away.

The transportation agency encouraged drivers to plan alternate travel routes.

The cause of the crash were not immediately known. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.