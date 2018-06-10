Olympian Adam Rippon Honored on City Hall Steps for LGBTQ Advocacy - NBC New York
Olympian Adam Rippon Honored on City Hall Steps for LGBTQ Advocacy

Published 2 hours ago

    William Alatriste/NYC Council
    NYC Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer, Council Speaker Corey Johnson, Olympian Adam Rippon and Council Member Daniel Dromm gather with LGBTQ advocates in front of City Hall.

    Adam Rippon, who became the first openly gay figure skater to make the U.S. Olympics team, was honored on the steps of New York City hall. 

    Rippon was honored Friday by Speaker Corey Johnson, council members Daniel Dromm and Jimmy Van Bramer, and many LGBTQ advocates. 

    "Adam Rippon is an out and proud role model for all LGBTQ people," said Dromm, who chairs the Council's LGBT Caucus. "His message of empowerment -- that it is great to be gay, and that we can excel at anything -- resonates with those who embrace the concept of equality and justice for all. Adam is not afraid to speak truth to power and has used his fame to stand up for LGBTQ young people across this country.

    Rippon got into a headline-grabbing spat with Vice President Mike Pence during the Olympics over the politician's stance on gay rights. 

