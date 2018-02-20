RIP Coldilocks: America's Oldest Polar Bear, Born in NY, Dies in Philly - NBC New York
RIP Coldilocks: America's Oldest Polar Bear, Born in NY, Dies in Philly

Coldilocks was born at Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York, on Dec. 13, 1980

Published 3 hours ago

    What to Know

    • Coldilocks was born at Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York, on Dec. 13, 1980, and moved to Philly less than a year later

    • She was euthanized on Monday at the age of 37, outliving the average lifespan of a polar bear (23 years) by 14 years

    • The zoo's COO, Dr. Andy Baker, said the zoo was deeply saddened by Coldilocks' death and that she would be greatly missed

    Coldilocks, the New York-born bruin who lived to become the oldest polar bear in the United States, has died at the Philadelphia Zoo. She was 37 years old.

    The zoo said Tuesday it euthanized the beloved bear a day earlier because of a recent serious age-related decline in her health.

    Coldilocks was born on Dec. 13, 1980 at Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York, and moved to the Philadelphia Zoo less than a year later. There she became a cherished attraction, and outlived the average lifespan of a polar bear (23 years) by 14 years, the zoo said.

    "Making the decision to euthanize an animal is never easy, especially one as beloved as Coldilocks, but after observing her the past week and examining her on Monday morning under anesthesia, they reached a consensus that euthanasia was the most humane option," the zoo's statement said.

    The zoo's chief operating officer, Dr. Andy Baker, said the zoo was deeply saddened by Coldilocks' death and that the bear would be greatly missed.

