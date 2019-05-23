What to Know A 40-year-old NJ woman faces first-degree murder and aggravated sex assault charges in the death of a 70-year-old NJ woman

The relationship between the suspect, Caroline Beckert, and the victim, Joann Cullinan, wasn't immediately clear; both lived in Old Bridge

Autopsy results are pending, prosecutors said; Beckert was being held pending an initial court appearance scheduled for Friday

A 40-year-old New Jersey woman has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the death of a 70-year-old woman, authorities say.

Caroline Beckert, of Old Bridge, was arrested Thursday in the killing of Joann Cullinan, also of Old Bridge. Cops responded to the Glenwood Apartments after someone tipped them off that Cullinan had been found dead in her home. It's not clear who alerted police, but Cullinan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The relationship between Beckert and Cullinan wasn't immediately clear, apart from them living in the same township. Autopsy results are pending, prosecutors said.

Beckert is being held pending an initial court appearance in New Brunswick scheduled for Friday.

Police Looking for Subway Brake Puller

Katherine Creag reports. (Published Thursday, May 23, 2019)

It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Old Bridge police at 732-721-5600.