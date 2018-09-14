A man, possibly an off-duty correction officer, was shot and killed during an apparent case of road rage with a motorcyclist in Queens, police say.

The 27-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released, was found unconscious in his Honda Accord with a gunshot wound to his head around 2 Friday morning at the intersection of 103 Avenue and 120th Street in Richmond Hill, according to the NYPD. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the man was sitting at a red light when he had a dispute with someone riding a motorcycle. He was shot and then the suspect fled the scene.

Cops said the man may be an off-duty correction officer.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.