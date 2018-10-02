What to Know This month, volunteers will make their way to Central Park to count squirrels and submit their findings from Oct. 6 to Oct. 20

The count is part of the Squirrel Census — an award-winning science, design, and storytelling project focusing on the Eastern gray squirrel

The project aims to count squirrels and present the findings to the public; For more info, visit www.thesquirrelcensus.com.

Things may get a bit nutty out in Central Park — now that a squirrel census has made its way to the city.

That’s right, this month volunteers will make their way to Central Park to count these furry critters and submit their findings from Oct. 6 to Oct. 20 as part of the most recent Squirrel Census.

The Squirrel Census is an award-winning multimedia science, design, and storytelling project focusing on the Eastern gray squirrel (Sciurus carolinensis).

The project aims to count squirrels and present the findings to the public. As the mayor's office aptly tweeted, "Ask nut what NYC can do for you, but what you can do for NYC."

The Central Park Squirrel Census is looking for hundreds of responsible, detail-oriented volunteers 14 years of age and older to participate in the count by becoming a “squirrel sighter” during one of the many shifts planned.

“Squirrel sighters” will spend roughly two-and-a-half hours counting squirrels in Central Park. Shifts are on a “first come, first count” basis, project organizers say, and are in the morning from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the late afternoon from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

These volunteers will also undergo a half-an-hour orientation at the beginning of their shifts.

There have already been two previous Squirrel Census in 2012 and 2016, with both focusing on the furry population of Inman Park in Atlanta, Georgia. There have also been other satellite counts at other locations, according to the Squirrel Census organization.

The Central Park Squirrel Census is being held in partnership with The Explorers Club, NYU Department of Environmental Studies, CUNY’s Macaulay Honors College BioBlitz, among other organizations.

For more information on how to become a volunteer and the days the counts will take place, visit www.thesquirrelcensus.com.