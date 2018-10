An SUV slammed into a house on the corner of a residential block in Nutley, New Jersey, injuring at least one person, officials say.

It's not clear what caused the car to crash into the house off Passaic Avenue and Lakeside Drive Tuesday evening. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

Police officials say the house has been rendered unstable by the crash, and the family living there won't be able to stay there for the night. No one was home when the house was hit.