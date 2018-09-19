What to Know No New York spot was ranked among the top 50 in Money Magazine's Best Places to Live study

Parsippany-Troy Hills and Union, New Jersey, along with West Hartford, Connecticut, both made the cut

The study found the best places to settle down were the places where the cost of living is directly proportional to income

It's not so great to live in New York -- anywhere in New York, according to a new study. New Jersey and Connecticut have some options, though.

Money Magazine recently released its annual study ranking the Best Places to Live in America and Big Apple locales were conspicuously absent from the list.

The study did, however, mention New Jersey and Connecticut cities within its top 50: Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey, came in at No. 26, while Union City, New Jersey, was ranked No. 43. West Hartford, Connecticut, took the No. 48 spot.

A little over an hour away from NYC, Parsippany-Troy, brags top schools and low crime. Union City celebrates diversity with a high population of Hispanic, Portugese, and Polish inhabitants. West Hartford, a northern Conneticut town, is a quiet suburb, home to the beautiful, 101-acre Elizabeth Park.

The study’s top 50 spots are based on factors including economic growth, affordability and quality of life. Money Magazine evaluated locations with good schools, a thriving economy, exuberant communities and a low crime rate.

They partnered with realtor.com to add a new metric that compares the price of real estate with income, and what they found is that the best places to settle down were the places where the cost of living is directly proportional to income.

