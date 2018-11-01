Cruel Trick for Girl Scouts Troop Halloween Night as Thieves Allegedly Snatch Project From Porch - NBC New York
Cruel Trick for Girl Scouts Troop Halloween Night as Thieves Allegedly Snatch Project From Porch

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    Girl Scouts’ Scarecrow Snatched From Porch

    Surveillance video captures the alleged theft of a Girl Scouts' scarecrow from a porch in Queens.

    (Published 49 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Surveillance video captured the alleged theft of a festive scarecrow from the front porch of a Queens home Halloween night

    • The scarecrow, made by Girl Scout Troop 4030 last week, was apparently swiped from the Girl Scouts’ leader home Halloween night

    • The homeowners say they are turning the footage over to police

    It was not a treat, but rather a cruel Halloween trick.

    Surveillance video captured the alleged theft of a festive scarecrow from the front porch of a Queens home Halloween night.

    The scarecrow, which was made by Girl Scout Troop 4030 last week, was apparently swiped from the Girl Scouts’ leader’s home just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in Bayside.

    Footage shows one suspect getting out of the car, grabbing the autumn-themed decoration before getting back into the vehicle.

    The getaway may not have been as smooth as the suspect may have liked given that the scarecrow’s head fell off while trying to make the escape. Surprisingly, the thieves came back and picked it up.

    The homeowners say they are turning the footage over to police.

