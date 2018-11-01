Surveillance video captures the alleged theft of a Girl Scouts' scarecrow from a porch in Queens.

It was not a treat, but rather a cruel Halloween trick.

The scarecrow, which was made by Girl Scout Troop 4030 last week, was apparently swiped from the Girl Scouts’ leader’s home just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in Bayside.

Footage shows one suspect getting out of the car, grabbing the autumn-themed decoration before getting back into the vehicle.

The getaway may not have been as smooth as the suspect may have liked given that the scarecrow’s head fell off while trying to make the escape. Surprisingly, the thieves came back and picked it up.

The homeowners say they are turning the footage over to police.