The MTA has announced its new Alternate Service Plan for the L subway line during its much-anticipated and talked-about repair work.

What to Know Overnight L-train service will be suspended weeknights starting Monday

No trains from Manhattan to Lorimer Street in Brooklyn will be operating starting 10:30 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday

This service suspension will take place every weeknight until April 26

Overnight L-train service will be suspended weeknights starting Monday.

No trains from Manhattan to Lorimer Street in Brooklyn will be operating from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday. This will take place every weeknight until April 26.

During the closure, signal upgrades will take place leading up to the East River Tunnel project work, which will begin April 27.

The MTA originally said it was expected that work on the tunnel would last 15 to 20 months, however, on Monday the agency estimated the work would last 15 to 18 months with confidence it’ll be closer to the 15-month mark and will be done in the summer or 2020.

The L train was supposed to shut down completely for 15-months for Hurricane Sandy-related repairs, but, in January, Gov. Cuomo announced a new L train subway tunnel design that will eliminate a full shutdown.

Since Cuomo’s announcement, however, safety and other concerns have been raised about the new plan.