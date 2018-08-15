Nicki Minaj Expected to Appear Near NYC Park, Could Set Off Fan Frenzy in Midtown - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Nicki Minaj Expected to Appear Near NYC Park, Could Set Off Fan Frenzy in Midtown

The singer has released a new album and her appearance is part of a promotional giveaway for her upcoming tour

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Nicki Minaj Expected to Appear Near NYC Park, Could Set Off Fan Frenzy in Midtown
    Getty Images
    File: Nicki Minaj attends the H&M Studio show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2017 in Paris, France.

    Nicki Minaj is set to make a surprise appearance at a store near Bryant Park, and it may draw massive crowds that could potentially disrupt midtown traffic.

    The rapper from Queens will "take over" the Sprint store at Bryant Park to promote a ticket giveaway for her upcoming tour, according to a person familiar with the arrangement. The giveaway requires fans to go to a participating Sprint store in New York City to sign up for an unlimited plus plan and activate the Tidal music app. 

    She tweeted a video to her 20 million followers shortly after 3 p.m. confirming she was on her way to a Sprint store, and although she doesn't specify the location, the source says it's at Bryant Park. 

    Last month, the mere rumor of a Minaj sighting in Times Square set off a stampede. The woman in question turned out to be YouTube star Queen Naija. 

    Minaj is expected to perform at the MTA Video Music Awards at Radio City Hall Monday, marking her debut performance after the release of her album "Queen." 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us