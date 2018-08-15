File: Nicki Minaj attends the H&M Studio show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2017 in Paris, France.

Nicki Minaj is set to make a surprise appearance at a store near Bryant Park, and it may draw massive crowds that could potentially disrupt midtown traffic.

The rapper from Queens will "take over" the Sprint store at Bryant Park to promote a ticket giveaway for her upcoming tour, according to a person familiar with the arrangement. The giveaway requires fans to go to a participating Sprint store in New York City to sign up for an unlimited plus plan and activate the Tidal music app.

She tweeted a video to her 20 million followers shortly after 3 p.m. confirming she was on her way to a Sprint store, and although she doesn't specify the location, the source says it's at Bryant Park.

Last month, the mere rumor of a Minaj sighting in Times Square set off a stampede. The woman in question turned out to be YouTube star Queen Naija.

Minaj is expected to perform at the MTA Video Music Awards at Radio City Hall Monday, marking her debut performance after the release of her album "Queen."