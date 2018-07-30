Singer Causes Stampede in Times Square

What to Know Queen Naija caused a stampede in Times Square Monday afternoon

Video shows crowds of people surrounding the musical artist as she is carried through Times Square

The incident happened on 43rd and 7th Ave around 3 p.m.

A singer caused a stampede in Times Square Monday afternoon.

Artist and YouTube star Queen Naija was in Times Square to promote her new EP when excited fans caused a melee.



Videos posted to social media show huge crowds surrounding the singer as she is carried through the throngs of people. Other videos show masses of people running to catch a glimpse of the star.

At first, people could not identify who was causing the stampede. Some guessed it was Nicki Minaj, others guessed Kylie Jenner was in town, but Queen Naija identified herself on Instagram as the one in the video.

Her Instagram post reads, "We. Just. Caused. HAVOC."

Top Celeb Photos: Kat Graham Roller Skates at 'Glow' Party