Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run in Front of Historic Newark Public Library - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Track Hurricane Dorian's Path Live
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run in Front of Historic Newark Public Library

No details on the woman who was killed were immediately available

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run in Front of Historic Newark Public Library
    News 4

    What to Know

    • A woman was struck and killed by a hit-run driver in front of the historic Newark Public Library Tuesday, authorities say

    • No details on the woman who was killed were immediately available; she was pronounced dead at the scene

    • The suspect was last seen fleeing the area in a gray or silver Honda; the car was moving on Washington Street toward McCarter Highway

    A woman was struck and killed by a hit-run driver at the Newark Public Library Tuesday, authorities say. 

    Crews responding to a call about the accident at the historic library on Washington Street around noon found the woman unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    Officials say the driver fled the scene in a gray or silver Honda and was last seen on Washington Street moving in the direction of McCarter Highway. 

    Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency response at the scene. No other details on the victim were immediately available.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us