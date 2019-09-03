What to Know A woman was struck and killed by a hit-run driver in front of the historic Newark Public Library Tuesday, authorities say

No details on the woman who was killed were immediately available; she was pronounced dead at the scene

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area in a gray or silver Honda; the car was moving on Washington Street toward McCarter Highway

A woman was struck and killed by a hit-run driver at the Newark Public Library Tuesday, authorities say.

Crews responding to a call about the accident at the historic library on Washington Street around noon found the woman unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver fled the scene in a gray or silver Honda and was last seen on Washington Street moving in the direction of McCarter Highway.

Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency response at the scene. No other details on the victim were immediately available.