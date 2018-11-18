NY Pilot Program Expands Medicaid Coverage to Doulas - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NY Pilot Program Expands Medicaid Coverage to Doulas

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NY Pilot Program Expands Medicaid Coverage to Doulas
    NBC10

    New York state's health department is launching a pilot program expanding Medicaid coverage to doula services in an effort to reduce childbirth complications for women and babies.

    The pilot will launch in March in Erie County and parts of Brooklyn. This month, health officials will launch training and education efforts.

    Doulas are non-medical birth coaches who assist women before, during and after childbirth. They have been shown to increase positive health outcomes related to childbirth.

    Erie County and Brooklyn were chosen for the pilot program because they have the state's highest number of Medicaid births and maternal and infant mortality rates.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    @_sarapizzi/Instagram

    The doula project is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's initiative to reduce maternal mortality and reduce racial disparities in childbirth outcomes.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us