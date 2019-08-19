What to Know New York is the least friendly state in the entire country, according to an annual ranking from a global travel website released Monday

New Jersey didn't fare much better (46) and actually appeared to get a harsher critique than its dead-last counterpart across the river

Minnesota ranked first overall. Tennessee came in second, while South Carolina, Texas and Wyoming round out the top five friendliest states

The Big Apple's got bite (as if you didn't already know).

New York is the least friendly state in the entire country, according to an annual ranking from a global travel website that was released Monday.

Big 7 travel conducted a sample survey of its 1.5 million-member social audience to determine which cities across the world are most welcoming for tourists and expats alike. Survey takers were asked about factors like first impression at port of entry, whether that be an airport, train station or other place, locals' attitudes toward tourists, neighborly feel, stranger openness and "general friendliness."

New York came in dead last. And New Jersey didn't do much better (46).

Adorable Video Shows Firefighter Giving Toddler Pedicure

Being an FDNY firefighter is hard work but being a father might just be harder, just ask Jimmy Howell. (Published Monday, Aug. 19, 2019)

The survey did laud New York for being a cultural melting pot and for the community feel of the neighborhoods in each borough. "Just don't dawdle on the sidewalk or hold up traffic taking Instagram shots," the ranking says.

The writeup for the Garden State was a bit harsher: "The Jersey attitude can be perceived as just outright rudeness."

"New Jerseyans are known for their in-your-face personalities. But hey, at least the (probably unfriendly) station attendant will pump your gas for you," the report says.

So where should you go if you're looking for friendly? Minnesota came in No. 1 overall, with its "homey feel and locals who go the extra mile to welcome tourists." Tennessee came in second, while South Carolina, Texas and Wyoming round out the top five friendliest states. See the full results and learn more here.