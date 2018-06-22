A day after his challenger, Cynthia Nixon, visited a mosque, Gov. Andrew Cuomo refused to answer a question from News 4's Melissa Russo about whether he'd ever visted a mosque.

What to Know Gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon called ICE a "terrorist organization" amid the fallout over family separations at the border

The practice, part of the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" prosecution policy, ended with an executive order on Wednesday

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has reportedly said he doesn't want ICE abolished, but his administration has butted heads with the feds amid the crisis

Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Cynthia Nixon raised eyebrows on Thursday by calling the federal office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement a "terrorist organization."

The former "Sex and the City" actress called for the abolition of the agency in a tweet hours after a campaign stop at St. Paul and St. Andrew United Methodist Church. She also referred to President Donald Trump as ICE's "egomaniacal leader."

"ICE is a terrorist organization, and it's egomaniacal leader is Donald Trump. Sign our petition to #AbolishICE," she wrote.





Nixon echoed the sentiment at the church, according to NY1, which first reported Nixon's comments. The church is providing sanctuary to an undocumented immigrant.

"ICE has strayed so far away from its mission," she said. "It is supposed to be here to keep Americans safe but what it has turned into frankly is a terrorist organization of its own. That is terrorizing people who are coming to this country," Nixon said.

Nixon's comments come amid the political maelstrom uncorked in recent weeks following the Trump administration's enactment of a "zero-tolerance" prosecution policy for people who cross the border without legal authorization that has also separated some 2,300 children from their parents.

Trump signed an executive order that he said would end family separations on Wednesday, but it confusion has continued to swirl as to when or if children who had already been taken from their families would be reunited with their parents.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Nixon's opponent in the September gubernatorial primaries, told NY1 earlier this week he thought "ICE should be a bonafide law enforcement organization that prudently and diligently enforce es the law."

His administration has asked foster agencies to provide information on the estimated 700 displaced children being cared for in the state.

NBC 4 New York has reached out to ICE seeking comment.

