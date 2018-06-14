Soccer is finally starting to gain the love and respect in American cities the rest of the world holds for it, and according to a new study, NYC is among the best for fans.

According to a recent study done by WalletHub, NYC is ranked among the top 10 best soccer cities in America.

To determine where each city ranked in fandom, WalletHub compared approximately 300 cities that had at least one professional or college soccer team. The study also included categories such as season-ticket prices, stadium capacity and number of championship wins.

According to the study, the Big Apple ranked third in regards to the best performing Major League Soccer teams, but fell short in having a low stadium capacity and high season-ticket prices.

The growth of soccer in the U.S have been credited to both the U.S Women's victory in the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the COPA América Centenario, the world’s oldest soccer competition, being held the following year in the U.S.