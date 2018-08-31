New York City Has the Worst Labor Day Weekend Traffic in the Country: Report - NBC New York
WATCH LIVE: 
Aretha Franklin's Powerful Send-Off
logo_nyc_2x

New York City Has the Worst Labor Day Weekend Traffic in the Country: Report

The study revealed that during peak traffic time New Yorkers take 7.07 minutes to travel just one mile

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    New York City Has the Worst Labor Day Weekend Traffic in the Country: Report
    Getty Images
    File Photo: Traffic backs up over a Labor Day holiday weekend (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • A study looked into the driving trends across large cities in the country to figure out the worst hour for traffic during Labor Day weekend

    • Drivemode determined that leaving on Thursday was not a surefire way to beat the Friday traffic rush

    • The study also revealed NYC has the worst traffic, with drivers taking 7.07 minutes to travel a single mile during lunchtime Friday

    With summer slipping away, Labor Day Weekend is the last big hurrah of the season for many. The holiday is known as a popular travel period due to it marking the last “official” weekend for beaches and summer activities. But, what exactly is the worst time to start your holiday travels this weekend?

    A study by the safe driving app Drivemode looked into the driving trends across the 20 large cities in the country to figure out the worst hour for traffic during the holiday weekend. Drivemode determined that leaving on Thursday was not a surefire way to beat the Friday rush.

    According to the report, it turns out that the slowest traffic on Thursday was actually worse than Friday in Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Riverside, Sand Francisco, St. Louis, Tama and Washington D.C.

    The study also revealed that New York City has the worst traffic, with drivers taking 7.07 minutes to travel a single mile from noon to 1 p.m. on the Friday of Labor Day Weekend — the worst travel prognosis among the cities analyzed.

    Top News: Volunteer Blocks Photographer at Trump Rally

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Volunteer Blocks Photographer at Trump's Indiana Rally
    Evan Vucci/AP

    Additionally, Drivemode determined that those trying to leave around lunch (11am-1pm) on Thursday or Friday had the slowest drive in Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, St. Louis, New York, and Riverside.

    However, leaving after lunch, between the hours of 2 through 4 p.m., was the slowest drive in Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Riverside, Tampa, and Miami. Leaving after 8pm on Thursday or Friday night was the slowest in Houston, Atlanta, and Dallas.

    “Drivers are always trying to beat traffic, and before a holiday weekend, they are often more motivated to spend the least amount of time on the road as possible,” Yo Koga, CEO and Founder of Drivemode, said in a statement.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Friends of the Brooklyn Queens Connector

    “We can see that drivers in different cities experiment with different times to leave, often coalescing around surprising times. Whether it’s because of day shifts ending or flexible holiday office hours, each city reveals its own unique trends for trying to beat traffic.”

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us