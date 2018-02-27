The 2017 Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents report, released by the Anti-Defamation League, revealed that anti-Semitic incidents increased 57 percent last year compared to 2016. This data marks the largest single-year increase of anti-Semitic incidents across the United States on record. The number of anti-Semitic incidents in the state of New York surged by over 90 percent last year, including various bomb threats that were made to Jewish Community Centers in the state.

The number of anti-Semitic incidents in the state of New York surged by over 90 percent last year compared to 2016, according to a report released Tuesday.

The 2017 Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents report, released by the Anti-Defamation League, revealed that anti-Semitic incidents increased 57 percent last year compared to 2016. This data marks the largest single-year increase of anti-Semitic incidents across the United States on record.

There were 380 incidents of anti-Semitism in the state of New York in 2017 — including physical assaults, vandalism, harassment, and attacks on Jewish institutions. In 2016, 200 incidents were reported.

The Anti-Defamation League is a civil rights organization that aims to stop bigotry and anti-Semitism. Since 1979, it has counted anti-Semitic incidents in the country.

“New Yorkers are seeing an undeniable surge of anti-Semitism and bigotry that we all must confront,” Evan R. Bernstein, the ADL New York regional director, said in a statement.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, New York continues to experience more incidents than any other state. More than half of all anti-Semitic assaults committed nationwide were reported in New York.

Among the 380 incidents reported in 2017 in New York State there were 236 incidents of vandalism — up from 146 incidents in 2016. There were also 133 incidents of harassment, including bomb threats against Jewish institutions. This number is up from 35 in 2016, according to the organization.

Last year, various bomb threats were made to Jewish Community Centers across the United States — including in Westchester and Rochester.

The number of assaults in 2017 decreased from 19 in 2016 to 11, according to the organization.

The Anti-Defamation League also reveals that New York saw a doubling of incidents in K-12 schools from 18 incidents in 2016 to 36 in 2017 and a 130 percent increase on college campuses.

Looking at geographical data, the Anti-Defamation League reports that there were 99 anti-Semitic incidents reported last year in Manhattan. There were also 80 in Brooklyn, 39 in Queens, nine in The Bronx and seven in Staten Island. Additionally, there were 62 reported incidents in Long Island, 18 in Westchester, 12 in Rockland County and 54 in upstate New York.

New Jersey reported 208 incidents — a 32 percent increase from the 157 incidents reported in 2016. The data makes it the state with the third most anti-Semitic incidents in 2017.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, it is addressing anti-Semitic incidents and behavior through youth education in order to prevent further incidents from taking place.

The Anti-Defamation League is also working with law enforcement agencies. The organization’s New York chapter trained more than 550 law enforcement officials last year and reached students in 175 schools through anti-bias and anti-bullying training.

“We are redoubling our efforts to educate, advocate and engage schools, law enforcement, elected leaders and community leaders to ensure we are standing together against anti-Semitism and bigotry,” Bernstein said.

The organization is recommending public officials and law enforcement agencies to speak out against anti-Semitic incidents and all other acts of hate. It is also asking victims and bystanders to report anti-Semitic incidents and vandalism to local police and to the organization. Additionally, it is also asking for college administrators, faculty and staff to receive training to effectively respond to anti-Semitic incidents, hate crimes, hate speech and extremism on their campuses.

Last year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a $25 million grant program to combat hate crimes and anti-Semitism across the state of New York. Cuomo also announced monetary rewards for any information leading to the arrest of someone suspected of a hate crime.