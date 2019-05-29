New McDonald’s Flagship Restaurant to Open in Times Square

What to Know McDonald's is cooking up something new in Times Square

McDonald's is cooking up something new in Times Square!

The fast food chain will unveil its newest flagship restaurant in the heart of New York City Thursday.

The new restaurant, located at 1528 Broadway and expected to be among the busiest McDonald's in the nation, will open its doors to customers at 12 p.m.

The 11,199 square foot Times Square flagship restaurant will feature floor-to-ceiling glass walls, two vertical food transport systems, 18 kiosk faces and the third largest billboard in Times Square.