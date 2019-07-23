Police: New Jersey Woman Indicted for Starving Her Dog to Death While Away For More Than a Month - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Wild Storms Leave Floods, Destruction
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Police: New Jersey Woman Indicted for Starving Her Dog to Death While Away For More Than a Month

Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police: New Jersey Woman Indicted for Starving Her Dog to Death While Away For More Than a Month
    South China Morning Post via Get
    File Image: Dog bowl (Photo by Edward Wong/South China Morning Post via Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • A New Jersey woman has been indicted for starving her dog to death by leaving it unattended for more than one month, prosecutors say.

    • Nora L. Seay, 34, was charged with causing bodily injury resulting in death to living animal by failing to provide necessary care

    • Prosecutors say there was not a sufficient food and water left for the dog in order for it to survive during Seay’s long absence

    A New Jersey woman has been indicted for starving her dog to death by leaving it unattended for more than one month, prosecutors say.

    Nora L. Seay, 34, of Sayreville, was charged with causing bodily injury resulting in the death to a living animal by failing to provide necessary care as the owner charged with the care of the animal, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and Sayreville Police Department Chief John Zebrowksi jointly announced Tuesday.

    Attorney information for Seay was not immediately known. 

    According to prosecutors, an investigation found that Seay left her Pomeranian, named “Lady,” at her residence on Dec. 31, 2018 and failed to come back until the first week of February 2019.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Prosecutors say there was not sufficient food and water left for the dog in order for it to survive during Seay’s long absence.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us