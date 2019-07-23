What to Know A New Jersey woman has been indicted for starving her dog to death by leaving it unattended for more than one month, prosecutors say.

Nora L. Seay, 34, was charged with causing bodily injury resulting in death to living animal by failing to provide necessary care

Prosecutors say there was not a sufficient food and water left for the dog in order for it to survive during Seay’s long absence

Nora L. Seay, 34, of Sayreville, was charged with causing bodily injury resulting in the death to a living animal by failing to provide necessary care as the owner charged with the care of the animal, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and Sayreville Police Department Chief John Zebrowksi jointly announced Tuesday.

Attorney information for Seay was not immediately known.

According to prosecutors, an investigation found that Seay left her Pomeranian, named “Lady,” at her residence on Dec. 31, 2018 and failed to come back until the first week of February 2019.

Prosecutors say there was not sufficient food and water left for the dog in order for it to survive during Seay’s long absence.

The investigation is ongoing.