A man was beaten to death while walking down the street in Guttenberg, New Jersey. Brian Thompson reports.

Two teens have been arrested after a New Jersey man was beaten to death by eight people in a seemingly random attack.

Police said that the other suspects in the deadly attack on Sebastian Aguilar, 36, are still being sought after the attack on 70th Street between Broadway and Hudson Avenue in Guttenberg on Wednesday night.

The two who have been arrested, 14 and 15, have been charged with aggravated assault and endangering an injured victim, but additional charges are expected to be filed against them.

A person living in the small town said that it's not the first time teens have attacked someone.

Additional attackers are still being sought out. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office at 201-915-1345.