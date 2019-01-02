What to Know An NJ man who admitted being drugs and driving with a suspended license in a motorcycle crash that killed his girlfriend was sentenced

Ruddy Custodio, 30, of Piscataway, was sentenced to 8 years in state prison for vehicular homicide in connection to the July 4 crash that occurred in South Plainfield. According to Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Custodio will serve time for driving with a suspended license and driving while impaired concurrently.

Additionally, prosecutors say, once Custodio is released, he will also have a 15-year license loss.

Custodio pleaded guilty on Oct. 23 to vehicular homicide, driving while having a suspended license, and driving while impaired by drugs which caused the death of his girlfriend, Jessica Montes, 28, of Piscataway.

According to the prosecutor’s office, following the crash, a subsequent investigation determined that Custodio was driving his 2016 BMW motorcycle on New Brunswick Avenue near Carlton Avenue with Montes as his passenger, when he lost control and hit the curb.

Prosecutors say Montes was ejected from the motorcycle. She was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where she was pronounced dead from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Custodio will have to serve 85 percent of his prison term before becoming eligible for parole.