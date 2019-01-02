New Jersey Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Being High on Drugs in Fatal Crash That Killed Girlfriend Sentenced, Prosecutors Announce - NBC New York
New Jersey Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Being High on Drugs in Fatal Crash That Killed Girlfriend Sentenced, Prosecutors Announce

Published 6 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An NJ man who admitted being drugs and driving with a suspended license in a motorcycle crash that killed his girlfriend was sentenced

    • Ruddy Custodio, 30, of Piscataway, was sentenced to 8 years in state prison in connection to the July 4 crash that killed Jessica Montes

    • Custodio pleaded guilty on Oct. 23 to vehicular homicide, driving with a suspended license and driving while impaired by drugs

    A New Jersey man who admitted being drugs and driving with a suspended license in a motorcycle crash that killed his girlfriend will spend years behind bars, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

    Ruddy Custodio, 30, of Piscataway, was sentenced to 8 years in state prison for vehicular homicide in connection to the July 4 crash that occurred in South Plainfield. According to Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Custodio will serve time for driving with a suspended license and driving while impaired concurrently.

    Additionally, prosecutors say, once Custodio is released, he will also have a 15-year license loss.

    Custodio pleaded guilty on Oct. 23 to vehicular homicide, driving while having a suspended license, and driving while impaired by drugs which caused the death of his girlfriend, Jessica Montes, 28, of Piscataway.

    According to the prosecutor’s office, following the crash, a subsequent investigation determined that Custodio was driving his 2016 BMW motorcycle on New Brunswick Avenue near Carlton Avenue with Montes as his passenger, when he lost control and hit the curb.

    Prosecutors say Montes was ejected from the motorcycle. She was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where she was pronounced dead from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

    Custodio will have to serve 85 percent of his prison term before becoming eligible for parole.

