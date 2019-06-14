What to Know A 21-year old man was charged Thursday after police say he called 911 after being kicked out and banned for life from a bar in NJ last month

A 21-year old man was charged Thursday after police say he called 911 after being kicked out and banned for life from a bar in New Jersey last month.

Randie Bangart, of Hackettstown, is facing a fourth-degree charge of calling 911 without needing the service, police announced Friday.

According to police, on May 25, shortly after 11:30 p.m., police responded to Marley's Gotham Grill on Main Street in reference to a dispute.

While officers were responding, 911 received a call from a man named "Randie" complaining about being kicked out of the bar. When police arrived at the bar, they allegedly say Banghart outside yelling and cursing at bar staff.

Officers determined he was intoxicated and was charged with disorderly conduct related to the alleged incident.

Attorney information for Banghart was not immediately known.