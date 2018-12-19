New Jersey Lawyer Accused of Stealing $100,000 From Client - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

New Jersey Lawyer Accused of Stealing $100,000 From Client

Published 42 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    New Jersey Lawyer Accused of Stealing $100,000 From Client
    Bergen County Prosecutor's Office
    Alfredo Ramos

    What to Know

    • A New Jersey lawyer is accused of stealing about $100,000 from his client, prosecutors say

    • Alfredo Ramos’ allegedly failed to disburse to a client about $100,000 he received in trust as the result of a real estate property sale

    • Ramos, 38, from Garfield, was arrested Tuesday as he reentered the United States from Colombia at John F. Kennedy International Airport

    A New Jersey lawyer is accused of stealing about $100,000 from his client, prosecutors say.

    Alfredo Ramos, 38, from Garfield, was charged with misapplication of entrusted funds with the amount being greater than $75,000 following an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

    According to the prosecutor’s office, in July, its Financial Crime Unit received a complaint from a client of Ramos’ regarding his failure to disburse to the client about $100,000 he received in trust as the result of a real estate property sale.

    A subsequent investigation allegedly revealed that Ramos received the funds into his attorney trust account, but instead of forwarding them to the client he used them for his personal purposes.

    Top News Photos: Flynn Sentencing Delayed

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Flynn Sentencing Delayed
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    Ramos was arrested Tuesday as he reentered the United States from Colombia at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Federal agents and Port Authority police arrested Ramos after his plane landed and he is expected to be extradited to New Jersey.

    It is not immediately clear if Ramos has retained an attorney.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us