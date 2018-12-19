New Jersey Lawyer Accused of Stealing $100,000 From Client

What to Know A New Jersey lawyer is accused of stealing about $100,000 from his client, prosecutors say

Alfredo Ramos’ allegedly failed to disburse to a client about $100,000 he received in trust as the result of a real estate property sale

Ramos, 38, from Garfield, was arrested Tuesday as he reentered the United States from Colombia at John F. Kennedy International Airport

A New Jersey lawyer is accused of stealing about $100,000 from his client, prosecutors say.

Alfredo Ramos, 38, from Garfield, was charged with misapplication of entrusted funds with the amount being greater than $75,000 following an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the prosecutor’s office, in July, its Financial Crime Unit received a complaint from a client of Ramos’ regarding his failure to disburse to the client about $100,000 he received in trust as the result of a real estate property sale.

A subsequent investigation allegedly revealed that Ramos received the funds into his attorney trust account, but instead of forwarding them to the client he used them for his personal purposes.

Ramos was arrested Tuesday as he reentered the United States from Colombia at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Federal agents and Port Authority police arrested Ramos after his plane landed and he is expected to be extradited to New Jersey.

It is not immediately clear if Ramos has retained an attorney.