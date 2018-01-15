An 81-year-old woman slammed her car into a New Jersey hair salon and hit a woman who was leaving the building, according to authorities. (Published 4 hours ago)

Fairfield police said that the 60-year-old woman who was hit outside Hair Core on Fairfield road was taken to the hospital with leg and lower-body injuries after the wreck about 10 a.m. on Monday. Her condition is not known.

It’s not clear why the 81-year-old woman drove her 2015 Volkswagen into the salon, but authorities said the driver was checked out by medical personnel at the scene. She refused medical treatment.

The car has been impounded to see if it had mechanical issues, according to authorities. No charges had been filed in the case Monday afternoon.

The hair salon was structurally sound after the impact, according to fire officials.



