New Jersey is home to plenty of great donut shops, but which one is the best?

Thrillist has put together a list of the 31 best donut shops in the country, and one New Jersey shop has made the list.

Uncle Dood’s Donuts in Toms River features monthly menus of original creations.

Named after the owner Dominic Livolsi’s nickname, given to him by his nephews, the menu consists of donuts like the “Bed Rockin'” with vanilla frosting and Fruity Pebbles and “Vermont Swine” with maple icing and bacon bits.

Two New York City shops also made the cut: The Doughnut Project in Manhattan and Peter Pan Donuts & Pastry Shop in Brooklyn.

Check out the full list for yourself here.



