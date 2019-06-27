Two New Jersey families are holding out hope that a couple missing during a vacation in Barbados will be found after vanishing during a jetski ride. NBC 4 New York's Pat Battle reports.

What to Know A couple from New Jersey vanished on a Jet Ski ride in Barbados earlier this week, authorities say

They are identified as 35-year-old Oscar Suarez and 26-year-old Magdalena Devil; they appear to live in Montclair

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or contact authorities at the Holetown station in Barbados

The U.S. Department of State said Wednesday it was aware of reports of two Americans, identified by other authorities as a couple from New Jersey, missing in Barbados, but declined further comment citing "privacy considerations."

Officials in Barbados have been searching searching for 32-year-old Oscar Suarez and 26-year-old Magdalena Devil, who appear to be from Montclair, since they rented a Jet Ski for an ocean excursion three days ago and never returned.

Suarez and Devil have been staying at the Discovery Bay Hotel in St. James and rented the Jet Ski around 2:30 p.m. Monday, but hotel management said they never made it back to their room, authorities in Barbados have said.

Police in Barbados say they've been in touch with a close family member of Suarez, and arrangements have been made to officially contact all concerned family members and keep them updated on the case. The pair is thought to have gone to Barbados alone. Aerial and water searches are ongoing, officials said.

Based on her Instagram page, Devil appears to have a passion for baking -- whether it's pastries, pies, gluten-free, vegan or cakes. "You name it I bake it," her Instagram profile reads -- and has an email where people can send orders.

Her photo feed is rife with images of delectable treats that she presumably made.

Suarez's Instagram page is private, but it's brief profile sheds light into the man, who it says is "a father above all else." His LinkedIn page indicates he's been with Compass Group, currently as assistant director of dining services, in Montclair for a number of years.

Anyone with information about the couple is asked to call Barbados' emergency number 211, Holetown Police Station at 419-1700, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or contact the nearest police station.