What to Know A couple from New Jersey vanished on a jet ski ride in Barbados, authorities say

They are identified as 35-year-old Oscar Suarez and 26-year-old Magdalena Devil; they appear to live in Montclair

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or contact authorities at the Holetown station in Barbados

Authorities in Barbados are searching for a New Jersey couple they say vanished after renting a Jet Ski and heading out into the ocean for a ride.

The Royal Barbados Police identified the missing late Tuesday as 32-year-old Oscar Suarez and 26-year-old Magdalena Devil, who are linked to an address in Montclair.

Officials say the two are staying at the Discovery Bay Hotel in St. James and rented the Jet Ski around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Hotel management said they never made it back.

Police in Barbados say they've been in touch with a close family member of Suarez, and arrangements have been made to officially contact all concerned family members and keep them updated on the case. The pair is thought to have gone to Barbados alone. Aerial and water searches are ongoing, officials said.

Based on her Instagram page, Devil appears to have a passion for baking -- whether it's pastries, pies, gluten-free, vegan or cakes. "You name it I bake it," her Instagram profile reads -- and has an email where people can send orders.

Her photo feed is rife with images of delectable treats that she presumably made.

Suarez's Instagram page is private, but it's brief profile sheds light into the man, who it says is "a father above all else." His LinkedIn page indicates he's been with Compass Group, currently as assistant director of dining services, in Montclair for a number of years.

Anyone with information about the couple is asked to call Barbados' emergency number 211, Holetown Police Station at 419-1700, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or contact the nearest police station.