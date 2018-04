The NYPD is investigating the sudden death of an 8-year-old girl on Staten Island, police say.

Neveah Adams was found unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma, in front of her Arlington Avenue apartment, according to police. Paramedics rushed the little girl to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The NYPD said Neveah has no medical history of asthma or seizures.

A medical examiner will determine the girl’s cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.