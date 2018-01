A police officer was struck by a vehicle near Times Square during a traffic stop, police said Sunday.

The car was driving recklessly on West 42nd Street when the officer tried to pull it over shortly after midnight, the NYPD said. The car then struck the officer, who was between Seventh and Eighth avenues, and fled westbound on 42nd Street.

The officer was taken to Mout Sinai Hospital with minor leg injuries, police said.

Police are looking for a black, four-door sedan, possibly a Mercedes.