NYPD Officer Recovering After Struck By Train on Upper East Side - NBC New York
NYPD Officer Recovering After Struck By Train on Upper East Side

An officer attempted to grab an alleged assault suspect, when he was clipped on the head by a southbound 6 train

Published 58 minutes ago

    An NYPD officer responding to an assault at an Upper East Side subway station was hit by a train Friday night, according to police.

    Around 9 p.m., cops went to check on a reported assault at the East 86th Street subway station on the 4, 5, 6 lines. The officers attempted to grab one of the suspects, when one of them was clipped on the head by a southbound 6 train.

    The injured cop was brought to Cornell Medical Center, and is in serious bu stable condition.

    There was no word on the suspects in the alleged assault. A police investigation is ongoing.

