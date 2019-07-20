What to Know An NYPD officer responding to an assault at an Upper East Side subway station was hit by a train Friday night, according to police

Around 9 p.m., cops went to check on a reported assault at the East 86th Street subway station on the 4, 5, 6 lines

The officers attempted to grab one of the suspects, when one of them was clipped on the head by a southbound 6 train

An NYPD officer responding to an assault at an Upper East Side subway station was hit by a train Friday night, according to police.

Around 9 p.m., cops went to check on a reported assault at the East 86th Street subway station on the 4, 5, 6 lines. The officers attempted to grab one of the suspects, when one of them was clipped on the head by a southbound 6 train.

The injured cop was brought to Cornell Medical Center, and is in serious bu stable condition.

There was no word on the suspects in the alleged assault. A police investigation is ongoing.