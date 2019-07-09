NYPD: Boy, 12, in Serious Condition After Falling Onto Tracks, Being Struck by Subway - NBC New York
NYPD: Boy, 12, in Serious Condition After Falling Onto Tracks, Being Struck by Subway

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    A 12-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was struck by a subway train when he fell on to the tracks as the train pulled in to the Dykeman Street station in Manhattan, police say.

    Around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday a train from the 1-line struck the child causing injuries to his legs, police say.

    The boy was taken to Columbia Hospital where he is in serious but stable condition, according to police.

    Service on the 1-line was momentarily suspended but has since resumed, the MTA said. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

