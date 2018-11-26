What to Know The Carnegie Deli, famous for its overstuffed pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, was opened in 1937

The iconic Carnegie Delicatessen is reopening for one week in December, and it'll be serving up 99¢ sandwiches and sides for even less.

The Jewish deli on Seventh Avenue in Midtown closed in 2016, after 79 years of serving up heaps of cured meat to tourists, theater patrons and workaday New Yorkers.

But from December 1 to 8, the makers of that ridiculously oversized sandwich will be back with an eight-day popup at 201 Lafayette Street to promote the second season of Amazon Prime Video's period comedy-drama "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." The show is about a 1958 Manhattan housewife who decides to try her hand at standup comedy.

Playing to the theme, the Carnegie Deli pop-up promises to transport patrons back to the 50s. "While it may be 2018 on the outside, it's 1958 on the inside -- the decor, the jukebox, the photobooth and even the menu," the pop-up's website says.

On the menu -- two sandwiches, each 99¢, iconic black-and-white cookies for 50¢ each, cheesecake, pickles and more.

The Carnegie opened in 1937, drawing its name from Carnegie Hall just a block up 7th Avenue.

Fans lined up all week in December 2016 for a last bite at Carnegie Deli when it closed. The restaurant got a star turn in Woody Allen's 1984 film "Broadway Danny Rose" and remained a stop until the end for out-of-towners looking for the classic New York deli experience.

The place, with its walls lined with photos of celebrities who had eaten there, screamed old New York, from its vintage neon sign, to the items on the menu: slices of cheesecake, knishes, tongue and chopped liver and $30 Reuben sandwiches.

The latest edition of the deli is considerably cheaper, so get in quick. Seating is first come, first served, but reservations can be made for parties up to 4 on the website.