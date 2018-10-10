What to Know Hurricane Michael strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm early Wednesday as it continues its track toward Florida

The tri-state could see upwards of two inches or more in spots once the remnants of the storms push into the region on Thursday

An approaching cold front may trigger a few storms, but on Friday the skies clear up and the temperatures dip back into the low 60s

It’s going to be a hot and humid fall October day Wednesday, but it won’t take long for conditions to turn sideways for the tri-state as Storm Team 4 keeps a close eye on Hurricane Michael, a storm that is now an extremely dangerous Category 4.

By Thursday, remnants from Michael along with a cold front will begin to push into the region, triggering heavy rain and a few thunderstorms for much of the day. When the front passes, however, much cooler air moves into the region, making it feel much more like autumn around the tri-state, according to Storm Team 4.

Meanwhile, Wednesday starts sticky with lots of clouds and some slow clearing through afternoon, meteorologists said. Temperatures will once again hit right around the 80-degree mark by the afternoon, which is significantly warmer than average for this time of year.

While Many Flea Harm's Way, NJ Team Heads to Hurricane Zone

While hundreds of thousands are rushing to get out of harm's way, there is a team from New Jersey heading straight for the hurricane zone. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018)

By midnight to early Thursday, however, fog and drizzle will begin to settle in with temperatures taking a plunge back into the upper 60s during the overnight, Storm Team 4 said. Remnants of what is currently Hurricane Michael, an extremely dangerous Category 4 barreling toward the Florida Panhandle, will settle upon the area. Click here to track Michael as it churns north.

The Thursday morning commute could be damp, but the heaviest rain won’t push in until the evening commute or later in the evening, forecasters said. The tri-state could see upwards of two inches or more.

Once Friday moves in, temperatures take a dip back into the lower 60s, with lows over the weekend possibly in the upper 40s, but under mainly sunny skies.

