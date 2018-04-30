Hungry Subway Rat Makes a Comeback, This Time With a Slice of Pizza - NBC New York
Hungry Subway Rat Makes a Comeback, This Time With a Slice of Pizza

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    Instagram user @michaelcourant posted a video of a subway rat dragging away a full slice of pizza. (Published 49 minutes ago)

    The subway pizza rat is back and this time with a full slice of cheese of pizza.

    Instagram user @michaelcourant posed a video over the weekend that shows a rat on the subway tracks tugging away at a full slice of pizza.

    The 37-second video is tagged with the Lexington Avenue/59th Street subway station’s location. It is posted with the caption " I JUST SAW PIZZA RAT! I repeat: I JUST SAW PIZZA RAT! Lexington Ave./59th Street on the downtown 6 track #Blessed.

    NYC is notorious for hilarious creatures being spotted on the city’s subways. Everything from raccoons to “pita rats” to opossums.

