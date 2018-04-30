Instagram user @michaelcourant posted a video of a subway rat dragging away a full slice of pizza. (Published 49 minutes ago)

The subway pizza rat is back and this time with a full slice of cheese of pizza.

Instagram user @michaelcourant posed a video over the weekend that shows a rat on the subway tracks tugging away at a full slice of pizza.

The 37-second video is tagged with the Lexington Avenue/59th Street subway station’s location. It is posted with the caption " I JUST SAW PIZZA RAT! I repeat: I JUST SAW PIZZA RAT! Lexington Ave./59th Street on the downtown 6 track #Blessed.

NYC is notorious for hilarious creatures being spotted on the city’s subways. Everything from raccoons to “pita rats” to opossums.