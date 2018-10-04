NYC Substitute Teacher Threatened Student With Lighter, Report Says - NBC New York
NYC Substitute Teacher Threatened Student With Lighter, Report Says

A spokesman for the city's Department of Education said the teacher has been suspended without pay

Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A substitute teacher allegedly threatened one of his students with a lighter over an incomplete assignment

    • The teacher allegedly told a 13-year-old student he would burn him with a lighter if he didn't finish an assignment in class

    • The teacher was arrested and has been suspended without pay, a spokesman for the city's Department of Education said

    A substitute teacher allegedly threatened one of his students with a lighter over an incomplete assignment, according to a report. 

    Alexander Jorge was teaching at New Millennium Business Academy in the Bronx when he allegedly told a 13-year-old student he would burn him with a lighter if he didn’t finish an assignment in class Tuesday, the New York Post first reported.

    Jorge approached the boy with the lighter and “got so close… that he allegedly caused his arm to bruise,” according to the outlet.

    The substitute teacher was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment, the outlet reported.

    Jorge told the outlet the accusation was false, but declined to elaborate.

    A spokesman for the city’s Department of Education said Jorge has been a substitute teacher with the department since 2014.

    “These are deeply troubling allegations, and we are immediately suspending this substitute teacher without pay pending the resolution of his criminal case,” a spokesman for the city’s Department of Education said in a statement provided to News 4.

