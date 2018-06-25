New York City has taken the top spot in WalletHub's ranking of best places for Fourth of July celebrations.

The personal finance website compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities based on how well they balance holiday cost and fun, focusing on 19 key metrics ranging from average beer and wine prices to duration of fireworks shows to weather.

New York City got the top spot in several of WalletHub's key metrics, including walkability, legality of fireworks, quantity of July 4th festivals and performances, and prevalance of affordable 4- and 5-star restaurants.

All of that contributed to it landing the no. 1 spot. Los Angeles and Chicago received the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively.

In addition to its city rankings, WalletHub also put together an infographic that breaks down the interesting statistics behind the country's most patriotic tradition.

The full list of rankings can be found here.

