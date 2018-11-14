What to Know The Powerball winner who purchased one of the winning tickets in the Oct. 27 drawing that had a jackpot totaling $687.8 million

Manhattan's Robert Bailey stepped forward Friday to claim his outstanding jackpot winnings

Other winning ticket was sold at convenience store in Redfield, Iowa, a rural community of about 800 people

The Powerball winner who purchased one of the winning tickets in the Oct. 27 drawing that had a jackpot totaling $687.8 million has come forward.

Manhattan's Robert Bailey stepped forward Friday to claim his outstanding jackpot winnings.

West Harlem Deli sold the winning ticket that matched all six numbers in Oct. 27 night's drawing for the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

"I just ran into that store and played my numbers, ran back into the car and was off," he said.

1 of 2 Winning Powerball Tickets sold in NYC

A winning ticket for half of the $687.8 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Harlem. Ken Buffa reports. (Published Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018)

Bailey said he always plays New York lottery games, but when he realized he was the winner he was "in shock."

He said it took a while for him to claim the winnings because he had to check with a lawyer and financial advisor.

Bailey opted to take the cash lump sum totaling more than $198 million, or more than $125 million after taxes and New York Lotto's Yolanda Vega officially presented him with a check at Resorts World Casino in Queens.

Bailey will split the winnings with Lerynne West, the other winner who hails from Iowa.

The other winning ticket was sold at Casey's convenience store in Redfield, Iowa, a rural community of about 800 people roughly 35 miles west of Des Moines.

West, a single mother claimed the winnings, and set up a foundation in memory of her grandson.

Iowa Woman Claims Multimillion Dollar Jackpot Prize

No one believed Lerynne West when she said she won the multimillion-dollar Powerball jackpot until she retrieved the winning ticket from the floor of her sister's truck and claimed it. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018)

She said she won the multimillion-dollar Powerball jackpot until she retrieved the winning ticket from the floor of her sister's truck and claimed it.

Both ticket holders beat miserable odds: The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery officials said the ticket sold in Iowa marks the largest lottery prize ever won in the state.

The drawing came four days after someone won a $1.54 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which marked the nation's second-largest lottery prize ever. That ticket was sold in South Carolina, where lottery winners can remain anonymous.

The Oct. 27 Poweball jackpot was originally estimated at $750 million but worked out to $687.8 million by the time of the drawing. That's the annuity total, which would be paid out over 29 years. The cash value, or lump sum, is $396.2 million before taxes.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.