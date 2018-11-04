Call Her a Marathon Finisher and Fiancé: Runner Says 'Yes' at Mile 16 - NBC New York
Call Her a Marathon Finisher and Fiancé: Runner Says 'Yes' at Mile 16

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A runner in the NYC marathon discovered her boyfriend on one knee at mile 16

    • Jersey City firefighter Dennis Galvin proposed to his girlfriend of four years while she ran her first marathon

    • Kaitlyn Curran said yes, then went on to finish the marathon in 4 hours, 24 minutes

    One runner in the New York City marathon walked away with way more bling than her finisher's medal. 

    Kaitlyn Curran, a nurse at St. Barnabas Hospital, was hitting mile 16 near the Queensboro Bridge on Sunday when she saw her boyfriend down on one knee. 

    Dennis Galvin, a Jersey City firefighter, popped the question as the crowds cheering on the runners turned their attention to the happy couple. 

    She said yes and Galvin fitted a ring on her finger. Then she went on to finish the marathon in 4 hours and 24 minutes. 

    The pair, who live in the Jersey City area, have been dating for four years and have been friends for most of their lives, said Galvin's cousin Kathleen Deirdre. 

    Curran had been training for about a year for the marathon -- her first -- and Galvin wanted the proposal to be special, Deirdre said. 

