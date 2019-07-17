NYC Car Enthusiast Arrested After Allegedly Topping 130 MPH While Fleeing Cops on New York Thruway - NBC New York
Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    Clarkstown Police
    Steven Simkin

    What to Know

    • Mustang-driving car enthusiast who sped away from police in the NYS Thruway at speeds of more than 130 mph was arrested, cops say

    • Steven Simkin, 23 and of the Bronx, was charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing a police officer and nine traffic infractions

    • Simkin is a frequent participant in a group of car enthusiasts who meet in the Nanuet area, police say

    A Mustang-driving car enthusiast who allegedly sped away from police on the New York State Thruway at speeds of more than 130 mph was arrested and charged for his dangerous and reckless behavior on the road, authorities say.

    Clarkstown Police announced Wednesday that Steven Simkin, 23 and of the Bronx, was arrested and charged July 11 with reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing a police officer and nine traffic infractions.

    Simkin’s charges stem from an incident that occurred earlier this month.

    According to police, on July 10, at around 9 p.m. a Clarkstown patrol officer observed a 2014 black Mustang Shelby parked in the underground parking garage of the Palisades Center Mall. The car allegedly matched the description and partial license plate information from a July 8 incident in which the vehicle fled the scene of a Clarkstown police traffic stop.

    Police say that three men got in the car and drove off from the parking garage. As the officer began to follow the vehicle onto the NYS Thruway, it allegedly sped away at speeds believed to be in excess of 130 mph, weaving in and out of traffic and driving on the shoulder of the road.

    Because of the dangerous speeds and the extreme reckless behavior of the Mustang, the officer decided not to chase it, police say. However, based on the vehicle and license plate information gathered by the cop, police say, that the car was located in a parking lot on West 239th Street in the Bronx and its driver was subsequently identified as Simkin.

    Ultimately, the Mustang was impounded and towed back to Clarkstown Police Headquarters.

    Simkin is a frequent participant in a group of car enthusiasts who meet in the Nanuet area, police say, adding that they have received many reports of speed racing in that area and have taken an aggressive approach to arrest offenders.

    According to police, they will consult with the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office to possibly seize the Mustang from Simkin.

    Simkin’s next court appearance is later this month.

    Attorney information for Simkin was not immediately known.

