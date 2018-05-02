Bullets went whizzing through the air in the Bronx in two separate shootings, killing 2 men, critically hurting a teen boy and hurting another man. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 5 minutes ago)

What to Know Four people were shot Tuesday and two died in separate shootings in the Bronx, the NYPD says

A 26-year-old man died in a Morrisania shooting that injured another man and a teen; a 37-year-old Queens man was killed earlier in Norwood

The circumstances leading up to both shootings weren't immediately clear

A triple shooting in New York City has left one dead, a teenager fighting for his life and other injured, police say.

A 26-year-old man was shot to death near Prospect Avenue and East 164 Street in Morrisania around 10 Tuesday night, according to the NYPD. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and is in critical condition at an area hospital.

A 29-year-old man was also taken to an area hospital after cops claim he was shot in the right leg. He is in serious condition, but is expected to be OK.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting wasn’t immediately clear. Video from the scene shows police tape roping off the neighborhood while investigators comb for evidence.

The name of the man who died hasn’t been released. No arrests have been made in the shooting and police continue to investigate and gather clues.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day in Norwood, a 37-year-old Queens man was shot to death after bullets went whizzing through the air on Perry Avenue, officials said. Police rushed to the scene around 11 a.m. to find Dwayne Saunders suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Saunders died at an area hospital, police say.

