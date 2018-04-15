Cops Find Arsenal of Weapons at Home of NY Pizza Delivery Man With a 'Grudge': Police - NBC New York
Cops Find Arsenal of Weapons at Home of NY Pizza Delivery Man With a 'Grudge': Police

He harbored a grudge against a staff member at a NY high school, cops said

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Suffolk County Police
    The weapons allegedly seized by police from Robert Csak's Long Island home.

    An arsenal of illegal guns -- including assault weapons and a silencer -- have allegedly been found in the sparsely furnished New York apartment of a pizza delivery man police say was harboring a grudge.

    Suffolk County chief of department Stuart Cameron said cops went to the Lindenhurst, Long Island, home of Robert Csak, 32, on Saturday night to do a welfare check.

    When his landlord opened the door, police were met with a pile of weapons in an apartment otherwise furnished with only a mattress and a plastic chair.

    Among the arsenal: nine illegal guns, assault weapons, hundreds of high capacity magazines, a silencer and a bump stock -- an attachment that makes a semi-automatic weapon shoot nearly as fast as fully-automatic machine guns.

    Cameron said there were "a lot of commonalities" among mass shooters in the types of weapons Csak had. 

    Concerns had been raised about Csak after he left a message for a staff member at his former high school, Summit School in Nyack. Cameron said Csak felt slighted by the staff member he left a message for, and was carrying a grudge.

    Csak attended the school for teens with learning and emotional difficulties in 2002.

    Csak was arrested Saturday night and will face numerous weapons charges.

      

