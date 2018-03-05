NJ Transit Crew Member Suspended After Allegedly Making False Announcement of ICE Sweep - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NJ Transit Crew Member Suspended After Allegedly Making False Announcement of ICE Sweep

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NJ Transit Crew Member Suspended After Allegedly Making False Announcement of ICE Sweep
    Getty Images

    What to Know

    • An NJ Transit crew member was suspended after allegedly claiming ICE agents were on board a train conducting a sweep

    • The alleged false announcement took place during Monday morning's commute aboard a Bayhead line train Monday morning

    • NJ Transit and ICE officials deny a sweep took place

    An NJ Transit crew member was suspended after allegedly claiming ICE agents were on board a train conducting a sweep, according to the public transportation agency.

    The alleged false announcement took place during Monday morning's commute aboard a Bayhead train heading to New York Penn Station.

    According to an email provided to NBC 4 from a rider who was present during the announcement, a crew member on the train allegedly made an announcement that ICE agents and those from the Department of Homeland Security were on board around 6:45 a.m. The same person allegedly made a second announcement about agents being on board “looking for illegals and other criminals" around 7:40 a.m., the email says.

    The witness did not see any agents.

    NJ Transit “has taken swift action by immediately suspending, without pay, the crew member who made the alleged train announcement pending the outcome of a full investigation” Nancy Snyder, a spokeswoman for NJ Transit, said in a statement.

    Emilio Dabul, a spokesman for ICE, also denied there was a sweep on board the train.

    “ICE was not involved with this. We do targeted enforcement, not sweeps,” Dabul said.

    U.S. Customs and Border Patrol spokesman Anthony Bucci also said in a statement that there were no CBP agents on board the train.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us