NJ Man Tried to Lure 14-Year-Old Girl in Wawa Parking Lot: Police - NBC New York
NJ Man Tried to Lure 14-Year-Old Girl in Wawa Parking Lot: Police

Published 34 minutes ago

    NJ Man Tried to Lure 14-Year-Old Girl in Wawa Parking Lot: Police
    Toms River Police Department
    Toms River Police released the inset photo of Ralph Maffie.

    A man tried to lure a 14-year-old girl in a Wawa parking lot in New Jersey, police said. 

    Ralph Maffie, 76, of Toms River, was arrested and charged with luring or enticing a child, Toms River police said. 

    The girl said she was walking in the parking lot when Raffie rolled down his window and asked if she needed a ride, police said. When she declined, he followed her in his car, stopped next to her and opened the door, then asked if she needed money. She said no again, police said. 

    He drove away, then made a U-turn and came back her way, police said. She became scared and ran away. 

    It wasn't immediately clear whether Maffie had an attorney. 

