'Mrs. Doubtfire' the Musical Coming to Broadway Next Year

"Hellooooooooo," Broadway!
A beloved film starring late comedian Robin Williams will live on in the musical: "Mrs. Doubtfire. She's a New Musical, Dearie."
Actor Rob McClure will take on the role of Daniel Hillard, the out-of-work divorcee who disguises himself as a nanny to stay in his kids' lives. The role was one of the most memorable for Williams, who died in 2014 year at age 63.
Produced by Tony Award-winner Kevin McCollum, who's also behind "Rent" and "In the Heights", the musical will open next year at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on W 43rd Street.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 1.
The official opening night will be on Sunday, April 5, 2020.