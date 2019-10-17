'Mrs. Doubtfire' the Musical Coming to Broadway Next Year - NBC New York
'Mrs. Doubtfire' the Musical Coming to Broadway Next Year

    Getty Images
    Robin Williams in the kitchen in a scene from the film 'Mrs. Doubtfire', 1993. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

    "Hellooooooooo," Broadway!

    A beloved film starring late comedian Robin Williams will live on in the musical: "Mrs. Doubtfire. She's a New Musical, Dearie."

    Actor Rob McClure will take on the role of Daniel Hillard, the out-of-work divorcee who disguises himself as a nanny to stay in his kids' lives. The role was one of the most memorable for Williams, who died in 2014 year at age 63.

    Produced by Tony Award-winner Kevin McCollum, who's also behind "Rent" and "In the Heights", the musical will open next year at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on W 43rd Street. 

    Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 1.

    The official opening night will be on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

