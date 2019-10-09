Mount Vernon Parents Charged With Starving 6-Week-Old Girl to Death - NBC New York
Mount Vernon Parents Charged With Starving 6-Week-Old Girl to Death

The medical examiner declared the cause of death was undernourishment

    What to Know

    • Mount Vernon parents were charged this week for the death of their six-week-old infant

    • Shanelle Straker and Henry Lantigua face charges of criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.

    • Six-week-old Jessamine was emaciated and covered in a severe rash when EMS found her

    Parents in Mount Vernon were charged this week in the death of their 6-week-old infant.

    The Westchester district attorney brought charges of criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child against Shanelle Straker and Henry Lantigua.

    The district attorney’s office said their baby, Jessamine Lantigua, died in May 2018 in what was later determined a homicide. The medical examiner declared the cause of death was undernourishment.

    According to medical personnel who responded to 911 calls, Jessamine was emaciated and was covered in a severe rash when they arrived at Straker’s Mount Vernon home. 

    Straker and Lantigua are scheduled to make their next court appearance Oct. 22.

    Attorney information for Straker and Lantigau was not immediately available.

