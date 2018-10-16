Man on Motorcycle Dies After Smacking Into NYPD Truck: Cops

A motorcycle rider is dead after he smack into an NYPD ESU truck in Manhattan, officials say. (Published 13 minutes ago)

The 32-year-old man was riding a motorcycle around 11 p.m. when he collided with the truck going eastbound on 96th Street on the Upper East Side, according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman passenger on the motorcycle was also injured, but is in stable condition at an area hospital, police said.

Video from the scene shows a red motorcycle on its side in the road and an NYPD truck with a dent on the driver's side door.