The mother of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was escorted out of a Bronx courtroom Thursday after breaking down while watching video of the attack that left her son dead, according to reports.

Leandra Feliz was taken out of the room after her emotional outburst, Telemundo reports. Feliz has made a habit of not watching any video presented during the trial of her son’s killing allegedly by gang members in what prosecutors have called a case of mistaken identity.

Graphic footage played in court Thursday showed Guzman-Feliz putting his hand to the neck wound he suffered during the machete attack, with blood pouring out of him as he tried to get help, according to the Daily News.

Guzman-Feliz was dragged out of a Bronx bodega in June 2018 and killed by members of the Trinitarios gang who believed he was a rival gang member.

Self-Described Gang Member Takes Stand in Guzman Trial

Kevin Alvarez, who pleaded guilty a few weeks ago, took the stand to testify against five other men charged in Junior Guzman's murder. NBC 4 New York's Erica Byfield reports. (Published Monday, May 20, 2019)

His mother Lenadra broke down almost immediately after the clip was shown, convulsing before she was physically removed from the courtroom, the Daily News reported.

Six defendants are facing life in prison if they are convicted on murder charges.

The much-anticipated trial kicked off May 6 with opening statements during which prosecutors described the teen's killing as a calculated and planned murder by the five suspects.

Guzman-Feliz had been part of the NYPD's Explorers program, a group for youths interested in a law enforcement career. The New York City Police Foundation announced it planned to set up a scholarship in his name.

Since the violent attack, the community’s outpouring of love and support has been seen in a mural. Guzman-Feliz’s memory has also been honored through the renaming of a street and a summer camp at a state park, as well as prompting the “Safe Haven Bodega” program in the city.